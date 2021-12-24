McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UNH stock opened at $495.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.87 and its 200 day moving average is $426.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

