McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TIAA Kaspick LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.