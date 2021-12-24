McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $550.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.30 and a 200-day moving average of $461.52. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.