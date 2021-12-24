McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.