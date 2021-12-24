McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 6,040 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $115.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.