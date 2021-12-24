Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 702,980 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 422.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 12.2%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Kenon Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

