Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 32,763 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $62,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.78. 1,030,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $566.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

