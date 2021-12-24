Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

MERC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

