MetaHash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $610,100.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $610,100.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,152,932,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,982,547,556 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

