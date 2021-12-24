Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $44.00 price objective from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

MEOH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

