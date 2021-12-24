Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
