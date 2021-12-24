Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.