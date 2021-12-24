Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

