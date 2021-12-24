Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

