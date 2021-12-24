MintMe.com Coin Price Up 3% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $29.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.37 or 0.07940829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00317015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.00889426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.00408004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00255256 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

