Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

