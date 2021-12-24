Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.