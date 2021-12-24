Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.14. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

