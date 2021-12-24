Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $569,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

