Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

