Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

