Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 460,962 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

