Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 18,177 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

