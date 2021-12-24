Monavale Reaches Market Cap of $6.93 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $45,536.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $743.27 or 0.01453727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00319042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,037 coins and its circulating supply is 9,318 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

