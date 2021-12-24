MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of CFO opened at $76.47 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

