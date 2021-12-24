MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

