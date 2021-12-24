MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 6,066 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 141.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

