MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

