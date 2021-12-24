MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.