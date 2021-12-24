Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

