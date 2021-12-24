Morgan Stanley Boosts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

