Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $77.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.16.

Shares of MU opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

