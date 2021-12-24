Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

