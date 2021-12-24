Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $61.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.44.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.