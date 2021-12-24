MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.68. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $607,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 214.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.