Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.