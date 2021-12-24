Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,731 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 52,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 739,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,069,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

