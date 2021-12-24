Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

