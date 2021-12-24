Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

