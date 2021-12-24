Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.00. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $369.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

