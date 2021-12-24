MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 1,328,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

