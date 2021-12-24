MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $611.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.74. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

