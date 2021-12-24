M&T Bank Corp Buys 13,621 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 31.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 909,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

