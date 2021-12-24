M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

