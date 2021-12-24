M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

