M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 423,683 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

