M&T Bank Corp Has $865,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in TC Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in TC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 100,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

