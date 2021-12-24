M&T Bank Corp Has $944,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

