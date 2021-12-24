M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,665 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

