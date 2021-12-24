M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Middleby by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.37. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

